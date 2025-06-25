Huawei’s Vision for Telecom Growth at MWC Shanghai 2025

At the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2025, Huawei’s Deputy Chairman and Rotating Chairman, Eric Xu, delivered a keynote address that has sparked significant discussion within the telecom industry.

According to a company announcement on Huawei’s official website, Xu outlined strategic pathways for driving growth in a sector grappling with market saturation and evolving user demands. His insights come at a critical juncture as operators worldwide seek innovative approaches to rejuvenate their business models amidst technological and economic shifts.

Xu emphasized the need for telecom operators to adapt to a stabilizing global market where traditional growth metrics are plateauing. He argued that the key to unlocking new revenue streams lies in understanding and catering to changing user behaviors, a perspective that aligns with the industry’s push towards personalization and user-centric services.

Navigating Market Maturity

The Huawei announcement highlights Xu’s focus on four strategic pathways for growth, which serve as a roadmap for operators facing maturity challenges. First, he urged companies to redefine their value propositions by leveraging advanced technologies like 5G Advanced (5G-A) to enhance user experiences and monetize them effectively.

Second, Xu pointed to the potential of emerging technologies such as 6G, which he described as a catalyst for a “smart revolution.” This vision underscores Huawei’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve, positioning 6G as a transformative force that could redefine connectivity and enable new applications across industries.

Embracing AI and IoT for Innovation

Another critical pathway Xu discussed is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into telecom networks. As detailed in the company announcement, Huawei is actively showcasing AI-driven, scenario-based services at MWC Shanghai 2025, demonstrating how these technologies can create tailored solutions for diverse user needs. This approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also opens up new business models for operators.

Xu also stressed the importance of multi-factor monetization strategies. By combining AI with 5G-A, operators can offer differentiated services—think premium connectivity for AI applications or IoT-driven smart city solutions—thereby creating multiple revenue channels beyond traditional data plans.

Building a Future-Ready Ecosystem

Collaboration emerged as a recurring theme in Xu’s keynote, with Huawei advocating for stronger partnerships across the telecom ecosystem. The company announcement notes that Huawei is working with global operators and industry partners to build consensus on mobile AI foundation networks, a move aimed at standardizing and accelerating the adoption of next-gen technologies.

This collaborative spirit is evident in Huawei’s broader initiatives at MWC Shanghai, where it unveiled joint projects and solutions with partners to drive intelligent transformation across sectors. Xu’s vision is clear: growth in the telecom industry will depend on shared innovation and a collective push towards an interconnected, intelligent world.

A Call to Action for Telecom Leaders

In closing, Xu’s keynote, as captured in Huawei’s announcement, serves as a call to action for telecom leaders to rethink their strategies in light of technological advancements and market dynamics. His pathways for growth—rooted in user-centric innovation, emerging tech like 6G, AI integration, and ecosystem collaboration—offer a blueprint for navigating the challenges ahead.

For an industry at a crossroads, Huawei’s insights provide a timely reminder that adaptability and foresight are paramount. As operators digest Xu’s recommendations, the coming years will likely see a renewed focus on transforming connectivity into a platform for broader societal and economic impact, with Huawei positioned as a key enabler of this shift.