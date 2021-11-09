Huawei Sells Its x86 Server Business

Huawei has sold its x86 server business, another step in the firm’s efforts to insulate itself from sanctions.

Huawei has been struggling to reinvent itself following crippling sanctions at the hands of the US and its allies. The company has repeatedly been accused of aiding Beijing’s spying efforts, leading countries around the world to ban it from participating in their 5G networks. The US has even taken measures to cut Huawei off from the chips it uses to manufacture its devices.

The company had previously sold off its Honor brand of smartphones, and has now sold its x86 business to a state-owned company, according to LightReading. The business was struggling to secure enough chips to meet demand, given that it was cut off from buying Intel’s chips.

Huawei’s founder has said the company needs to pivot to software, a field less likely to be impacted by sanctions. This latest move is another step toward that goal.