Huawei Planning a Return to the ‘Smartphone Throne’

Huawei is planning a return to the “smartphone throne” after crippling sanctions had a devastating impact on the company’s business.

Huawei was the company to beat in the smartphone market, eclipsing Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and every other company. Despite its success, Huawei came under scrutiny over its close relationship with the Chinese government. The company was seen as having closer ties than most to the government and intelligence community.

As a result of the concerns, the US government and many of its alliesbanned the company from participating in their 5G networks. The company’s equipment was banned and, in many cases, even removed from existing networks. The US government even took the step of shutting off Huawei’s access to the chips it needs to build its smartphones. The company ended up selling off its Honor brand, and its remaining business saw significant declines.

In spite of its setbacks, Huawei’s chairman says the company will return to the “smartphone throne,” according to Reuters.

“Everyone knows that phone chips need advanced technology in a small size with low power consumption. Huawei can design it, but no one can help us make it: we’re stuck,” said Huawei Chairman Guo Ping.

“Huawei will continue to exist in the field of mobile phones and with continuous advances in chip production, the smartphone throne will eventually return,” he continued.