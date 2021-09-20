Huawei Investing $15 Million in Middle East Cloud Computing

Huawei is preparing to invest $15 million over the next three years in Middle East cloud computing.

Huawei has suffered greatly at the hands of the US and its allies. In country after country, the company has been banned and restricted from participating in 5G networks over security concerns.

The company has increasingly been turning to its other businesses, including its cloud computing. According to Zawya, the company will spend $15 million over the next three years in the Middle East.

“[The program] will thus provide truly unique and rewarding offerings to local businesses, while safeguarding the region’s digital future through extensive training opportunities in the cloud arena,” said Eric Wan, vice president of cloud marketing, ecosystem and partner development at Huawei Middle East.