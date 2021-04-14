Huawei Blames US for Global Semiconductor Shortage

Huawei has laid the blame for the global semiconductor shortage squarely on the US, saying sanctions against Chinese firms have hurt the industry.

The US has waged a long battle against Huawei and other Chinese firms, claiming they represent a threat to national security. US officials were joined by governments and intelligence agencies around the world that came to similar conclusions. Huawei, in particular, was seen as having extremely close ties to Beijing, and was believed to serve as a conduit for spying by the Chinese government.

Huawei is hitting back, claiming the the sanctions against it and other Chinese companies are hurting the semiconductor industry, according to Nikkei.

“Because of the U.S. sanctions against Huawei, we have seen panic stockpiling among global companies, especially the Chinese ones. In the past, companies were barely stockpiling, but now they are building up three or six months’ worth of inventory … and that has disrupted the whole system,” Rotating Chairman Eric Xu said at the company’s 18th Huawei Analyst Summit.

“Clearly the unwarranted U.S. sanctions against Huawei and other [Chinese] companies are creating an industry-wide supply shortage, and this could even trigger a new global economic crisis,” Xu continued

Xu said the sanctions had also hurt the trust that must exist between companies along the supply chain. This has led companies and countries to make changes, including bolstering their own semiconductor capabilities rather than rely on Chinese companies.

In the meantime, however, the world is suffering from a massive shortage of semiconductors, impacting everything from computers to auto manufacturing.