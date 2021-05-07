Huawei and ZTE Excluded From India’s 5G Trials

Huawei and ZTE are in an all-too-familiar situation, both of them being excluded from a country’s 5G trials.

Huawei and ZTE have both been under international scrutiny over their ties to Beijing. Governments and intelligence agencies around the world have warned that the companies, especially Huawei, pose a threat to national security and could be an avenue for the Chinese government to spy on others.

The US, in particular, has been aggressive in its dealings with both companies. The firms are banned from US networks, and officials have pressured allies to do the same — often with great success.

Although India has not officially banned any company from its wireless networks, BBC News is reporting Huawei and ZTE were not included in 5G trials involving a dozen other companies. Despite not implementing an outright ban, Delhi has indicated it would focus more on security and “trusted” vendors for telecom equipment rollouts.

India’s stand is another blow to the Chinese firms, and illustrates why Huawei is increasingly looking to diversify outside the telecoms industry.