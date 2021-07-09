HPE Buys Ampool to Improve SQL-Based Hybrid Analytics

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced its acquisition of Ampool, in an effort to modernize the SQL stack.

SQL is still one of the most widely-used database workload. With the increased adoption of cloud computing, however, SQL does have limitations. Ampool is the developer of a distributed SQL engine based on the open source Presto.

HPE plans to use Ampool’s engine to accelerate “HPE Ezmeral analytics runtime for interactive SQL workloads.” This will help HPE better address customer needs, especially in data-intensive scenarios, such as AI, machine learning and analytics.

“The acquisition builds on this strategy by adding Ampool’s technology components and open source expertise to the Ezmeral portfolio, which will over time turn into a set of SQL acceleration services made available through the HPE GreenLake cloud platform,” writes Anant Chintamaneni, Vice President and GM, HPTE Ezmeral. “This acquisition is also further evidence of HPE’s investment, focus and execution toward building out an open-source-based, IP rich capability for the HPE Ezmeral software portfolio, to deliver superior end to end analytics in fast growth markets.”