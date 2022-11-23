HP Plans Long-Term Layoffs in the Thousands

HP is the latest company to announce layoffs, saying it will let 4,000 to 6,000 employees go over the next three years.

Layoffs have been hitting the tech industry hard as lower consumer demand, combined with supply chain issues, have taken a toll on many companies operations. HP has announced a number of changes, as part of its “Future Ready Transformation” plan, including layoffs.

Unlike many companies that are laying off thousands in one fell swoop, HP said in a statement that its layoffs will occur over a three-year period, ending in 2025.