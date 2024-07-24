Maybe you’re interested in saving some money. Maybe you just like your current model of phone and don’t want to upgrade. Maybe you’re eager to get the latest model and want to take excellent care of it. In any case, you’re interested in making your phone last longer.

Fortunately, there are some easy strategies that can help you do it.

Common Reasons Phones “Die”

Phones don’t last forever, but if we want to maximize how long they last, we need to first understand why they “die” or become no longer useful.

These are the usual culprits:

· Physical damage. Most of us have had the experience of dropping a phone, then picking it up and resuming normal use. But unfortunately, all it takes is one bad point of physical damage to completely compromise your phone’s functioning capacity. Dropping your phone into water, causing forceful damage to the phone, and in some cases, even cracking the screen can prevent the phone from being functionally useful. Thankfully, you can protect most phones with the right phone case – more on that later.

· Battery issues. Some phones die simply because their batteries no longer hold an adequate charge. We rely on our phones for their portability, giving us access to communication and various technological features no matter where we go. Once the battery is no longer able to hold many hours of a charge, the phone no longer works as a mobile device.

· General slowdown. Sometimes, phones become in need of replacement when they experience a general slowdown. They’re no longer as responsive as they once were, and certain apps no longer work as we’d like. This is often because operating systems and software evolve to keep pace with the latest hardware, so it’s only a matter of time before old hardware can no longer keep up. However, this may also be attributable to hardware mismanagement.

· Lack of support/compatibility. Phones eventually reach the end of their life permanently when they experience such a lack of support and so many compatibility issues that they’re no longer worth using. For most users, a manufacturer terminating support is the end of the road.

Use the Right Case

One of the best strategies to make your phone last longer is to use the right case. A good case can protect your phone from almost any kind of physical damage, though admittedly, no case is perfect.

· Fit. Make sure you’re using a phone case that’s approved for your specific phone model. You need a case that fits snugly around your phone, while still providing ample flexibility.

· Materials. It’s also important to consider the materials used. Soft materials are flexible and capable of absorbing impact, while harder materials provide even more durability. Most people benefit from using a combination of both.

· Port coverage. Ports gather dust and debris, eventually compromising their effectiveness. Ideally, you’ll have a case that can protect them.

· Screen protection. You should also have something in place to protect your screen. If your case doesn’t come with one, invest in a separate screen protector.

Handle Your Phone Responsibly

No matter how good your case is, it’s still a good idea to handle your phone responsibly. Driving over your phone with a car, throwing it recklessly, or submerging it into water can cause irreversible damage, even if you have a nice phone case in place.

Upgrade/Replace Your Battery

No matter how well you take care of it, your phone battery is going to start losing capacity within 2 or 3 years. Once you start noticing a discrepancy in your battery life, consider upgrading or replacing the battery. This is usually inexpensive, and it might even be something you can do on your own, but it can add years of life to your existing phone model.

Turn on automatic updates and make sure your phone and all its apps are updated regularly. Updates are made for several reasons, such as adding new features, improving efficiency, boosting security, and ensuring compatibility. It’s one of the best ways to make sure your phone continues functioning throughout the end of its natural life.

Get Rid of Whatever You Don’t Need

Be sure to regularly offload any apps, photos, and other media you no longer need. Maintaining a leaner phone can help it run faster and more smoothly; plus, the fewer apps and items you have to deal with, the fewer potential issues you’ll face.

Use Low Power Mode

Even if your battery is quite high, consider using low power mode. When in low power mode, your phone uses far fewer resources and operates much more efficiently. It’s not especially detrimental to most tasks, but it can greatly extend your battery life and cause less wear and tear to the phone itself.

Periodically Clean

Cleaning out phone ports is easier than you might think, and it’s something you should do regularly. Taking just a few minutes to clean out your ports can ensure they maintain clean, consistent contacts, ultimately prolonging their lifespan.

As you can see, even a handful of simple strategies are enough to boost the functional, useful life of your phone. As long as you’re willing to make a few investments and maintain your phone as necessary, you can probably get many additional years out of each model you buy.