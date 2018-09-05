How to Make $70,000 with One eBay Listing

One of the most important topics for retailers is getting your listings to the top of eBay search results, or in other words, eBay SEO. For many businesses, learning how to do effective eBay SEO can literally mean the difference between making a few hundred bucks or thousands of dollars.

JR Business recently talked about how they have risen to the top of very popular eBay search results and offered their insider advice for you to do the same. In fact, on one recent listing, they have made over $70,000 in just two months. Below are some highlights from their recent talk on how to do eBay right:

Getting Started with eBay SEO

We've been using eBay for ten years now and are very successful on the platform. We have hundreds of listings that occupy very high SEO rankings on search results. For example, there's a search result with 1.8 million results and we occupy two of the top three slots. eBay SEO is very tricky, they are constantly changing things, tweaking things, updating the platform, so you have to stay up-to-date and if you don't make certain changes when they need to be made you're gonna drop in SEO ranking. It's very hard to stay relevant and at the top but we've managed to do it by following 3 important steps.

The 3 big things are the performance of your account, the listing set up, and your customer satisfaction. eBay SEO really falls into those 3 categories and those are what's going to make up your ranking.

Becoming a Top Rated Seller

eBay is not going to put their number one listing as somebody who has 4 seller feedback points, 40 points or even 400 points. You need a lot of seller feedback points to get to the top of eBay search results.

Being a top rated seller or a power seller is going to help immensely. However, becoming a top-rated seller is really tricky to get. You have to accept refunds, you have to have a certain shipping time and can't be delayed on shipments, and you have to have a high customer satisfaction. You have to meet all these standards and also have a certain number of transactions and also hit a certain dollar amount in sales. All these things have to be there to become a top rated seller. Once you are there, you get a discount on seller fees and again it helps with SEO.

Pay for Everything eBay Offers

It is important to pay for everything that they offer sellers on eBay. If your listing is going to do super successful long-term, you're going to make a ton of money from it, then pay for the $2 subtitle, the $4 bull title, the secondary listing category, the enlarged images for a dollar... all that stuff! It is very little in the grand scheme of things. If you're gonna be making a lot of money for that listing, like its a cash cow listing, then you need to throw the money at eBay.

My theory is that since you're paying eBay more then they may help you out a little bit. More importantly, in the buyer's eyes, when they see a bold title, an enlarged image, and they can find you in two categories, this will increase engagement with your listing.

Pack Your Titles Full of Keywords

I also can’t emphasize enough the packing of your listing title full of keywords that people are going to search for. Based on what industry and niche you're in you should know what keywords are going to do the best. If you're selling iPhone chargers, you better know to pack that title with “works with iPhone six, seven, eight and ten, etc.

When you're done with the title there should be zero characters remaining. You need to pack that thing full. When somebody searches something on eBay it is referencing off the title unless they do a description search, but otherwise, it has to be in the title to show up.

The subtitle isn't searchable but it's still important. Once they find your listing, you want to make sure they stay on your listing and that they have enough information.

Create Extremely Long Descriptions

They need to know about the product, so not only are you packing in information into the title and the subtitle, but also the item specifics. Those are the pre-fill in little boxes that eBay gives you based on what category you selected. So fill in that information but also the description, it’s one of the most important parts of the listing.

Please do not have a four-sentence description! I see it all too often, but that's just gonna kill your listing. If you not giving them all the information they need to know about the item and if you're not keeping them on your listing, they're gonna go somewhere else and find one that explains it better.

You should have a nice attractive title, maybe inlay a picture or something in the description, but also just have paragraph upon paragraph about the item. Then talk about your shipping methods and if you're an experienced account say so. We always say that we're a trusted eBay seller for the past ten years with thousands of feedback points. We tell them to look at our recent feedback, reassuring confidence in them.

Ship as Fast as Possible and for Free

It's unbelievably important to have quick shipping times. There's no reason not to be shipping within one to two days, and you shouldn't ever need three-day handling time because it starts to hurt your sales. Anything above five days or more is really going to affect your performance.

If eBay sees that you're a fast shipper and that's what you described, at the top of the listing they'll post fast and free shipping and estimated time delivery. People want to get their stuff quick!

You should also offer free shipping. Personally, just about every single one of my items is free shipping. That helps with the algorithm because eBay can tell the buyers free shipping and they see it as a better deal.

Improve Listing Performance with Deals

One other big tip for listing performance, I have found a lot of success with using sales promotions. It may not even be that much of a sale, but something about buyers seeing sale is going to Incline them to buy. Sales also plays into eBay SEO as well.

Experiment with Sponsored Listings

One other thing that you can experiment with is the sponsored listings with eBay. I promote some of my listings and have found good success because it helps them move up in search results quickly.

To get the ball rolling I throw some sponsored ad budget through eBay and they'll often bump it up to the first page. Then people start to see it and then some solds will start to appear. Once you start selling some items and you have good buyer satisfaction on that listing and people are leaving good reviews and they're not returning the items that will help immensely with your eBay search ranking.

Keep Your Customers Satisfied

If you have 6 five-star reviews on your listing people are gonna feel super safe buying. We all know we feel reassured when we see good reviews on an item. Alternatively, if you see only one-star reviews on an item that will hurt your customer satisfaction. That's why having good communications with your customer, working out problems and just making sure everything is top-notch with the transaction is so important.

Good reviews and good feedback on your account is so big because once you get some products sold on the listing everything is gonna compound pretty quickly. You'll start getting some reviews on your products, you'll start to get some sold quantity.

I Made $70,000 With One Good eBay Listing

Two months ago I added what I thought would be a good listing, nothing crazy, but I knew it'd be a decent cash cow listing. I probably spent about six hours making a full thorough description. I went really really detailed on that and I paid $12 for extra eBay boosts as I described above.

So $12 and six hours of my time and within a couple weeks it was starting to sell. I sold 30 or 40 quantity on this listing and each item is over 50 bucks apiece, so I was making some money. I'm like okay that's pretty good, and then that point of compounding came and things just started to hit and the listing took off. It went crazy with people loving the items, had great reviews and eBay could see that fast and free shipping with timely deliveries tracking.

It was a perfect listing and it really started to take off and now two months later that single listing has sold over $70,000 worth of product!