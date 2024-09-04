How to Create SaaS Landing Pages That Rank and Convert

Building a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business is no easy feat, but once the product is developed, the next challenge is ensuring that potential users can find and interact with it. A well-crafted landing page can make or break the user acquisition process, particularly in the crowded digital marketplace where competition is fierce.

The goal is simple: create landing pages that rank well on Google and convert visitors into customers. Jake Ward, an SEO agency founder who’s created “hundreds of SaaS landing pages that rank and convert,” has a detailed, proven process that has helped clients earn $20 million annually. Here’s a look into his winning formula for SaaS landing pages.

Hero Section: First Impressions Matter

The hero section is the first thing users see when they land on a SaaS page, and it has to be compelling. According to Jake, “The company logo should be immediately visible, and the headline must grab attention while clearly stating the value proposition.” For instance, on one of his recent projects, Kleo, the headline reads, “Discover and create the best LinkedIn content,” which is both benefit-driven and direct.

Supporting the headline is a subheadline that offers additional context. Jake explains, “Your subheadline should add clarity to the headline.” In Kleo’s case, the subheadline reads, “Kleo is the free browser extension that helps you easily find inspiration and create content on LinkedIn.”

The next critical element is the call to action (CTA). “Your CTA should stand out and be clear about the next step for the user,” Jake emphasizes. He suggests using buttons with simple text like “Install on Chrome.” Social proof, whether in the form of user counts or testimonials, can further encourage engagement. “A landing page without social proof is missing out on a huge opportunity to build trust,” Jake adds.

Including a video or an image is also crucial. Jake often opts for visuals that show the product in action, making it easier for users to quickly grasp how the product works. “This not only helps with user engagement but also keeps bounce rates low,” he says.

Benefits Section: Show, Don’t Tell

Once a visitor’s attention is captured, it’s time to highlight the product’s benefits. This is where you show potential customers how your SaaS product solves their problems. Jake suggests listing the key benefits in simple, relatable terms. “Your copy should be problem-focused,” he advises, meaning it should address the pain points users might face. For example, in Kleo’s benefits section, the product promises users insights into content performance with statements like, “Study any creator’s content.”

Jake stresses the importance of reinforcing these benefits with visuals. “A picture is worth a thousand words, but in SaaS, it’s worth a thousand conversions.” Including a screenshot, GIF, or infographic that visually explains how the product solves user problems can make a huge difference.

More Social Proof: Building Trust

Trust is a key factor in converting visitors into paying customers, and social proof is an effective way to build that trust. Jake believes that customer testimonials and trust signals are essential in creating landing pages that convert. “Include quotes from satisfied customers or brands that are using your product,” he recommends. Kleo, for example, highlights that it is “trusted by 1,000+ teams worldwide,” further building credibility with potential users.

Another common tactic is using logos of well-known brands that use your product. “People tend to trust brands they’ve heard of, so if big names are using your product, shout it from the rooftops,” Jake says.

FAQ Section: Addressing Objections Before They Arise

Every user has questions, and answering them upfront in an FAQ section can help reduce bounce rates and increase conversions. Jake suggests using keyword research tools and Google autosuggest to determine which questions users are asking and then including them in this section.

“FAQs can also be optimized for SEO,” Jake adds. For example, a question like “Why is Kleo the best LinkedIn content tool?” can target a long-tail keyword that’s often searched by potential users.

Final Call to Action: The Big Ask

No landing page is complete without a strong, final call to action. Jake insists that this CTA should be clear, compelling, and placed in a prominent position. “You want users to take action, whether that’s signing up, starting a free trial, or purchasing a plan.” For Kleo, the CTA is simple but effective: “Start using Kleo for free.”

Internal Linking: Keeping Users Engaged

Internal links are often overlooked but play a crucial role in keeping users on your site and improving SEO. Jake recommends linking to related feature pages or case studies. “Internal linking not only boosts SEO but keeps users exploring your product,” he explains. For example, Kleo’s landing page might include a link to “See how you can preview posts with Kleo.”

Moreover, linking from other pages on your site to the landing page with optimized anchor text is another way to improve search engine rankings. “It’s a small effort that can make a big difference in both ranking and user experience,” Jake adds.

Mobile Optimization: A Non-Negotiable

With over half of all web traffic coming from mobile devices, Jake emphasizes the importance of ensuring that your landing page is fully optimized for mobile users. “Your page needs to load quickly, be easy to navigate, and have mobile-friendly CTAs,” he advises. Jake highlights how Kleo’s mobile-friendly design ensures that users on any device have a seamless experience, which has a direct impact on conversion rates.

Footer Section: The Finishing Touches

The footer is the last piece of the puzzle, but Jake warns against neglecting it. “It’s where users will look for important information like contact details or legal links,” he says. Including links to your privacy policy, terms of service, and support pages adds professionalism and transparency to your SaaS landing page.

Repeat for Every Feature

Building a landing page for one feature of your SaaS product isn’t enough. Jake suggests creating individual landing pages for each feature. “We created eight feature pages for a B2B SaaS company a few months ago, and they now rank for searches directly looking for their product,” he explains. This approach led to over 20,000 warm SEO traffic per month for the company.

The Secret to Ranking and Converting

The key to a successful SaaS landing page lies in its structure, user-centric design, and optimization for SEO. As Jake Ward puts it, “It really works.” Following his comprehensive strategy can turn a basic SaaS landing page into a powerful tool for attracting and converting users.

Whether you’re building your first SaaS landing page or optimizing an existing one, following Jake’s tried-and-true process will ensure your page ranks high on search engines and converts visitors into loyal customers. In the end, it’s all about understanding your users’ needs and guiding them towards a seamless conversion.