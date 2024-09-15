How to Build a Professional Website for Free in 2024: A Step-by-Step Guide for Small Business Owners

Building a website is no longer a luxury reserved for large enterprises. Today, even the smallest businesses can create a professional online presence, often without spending a single dollar. In 2024, various free website builders offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their sites quickly and effectively—though each comes with its own set of trade-offs. This article explores how small business owners can leverage free tools to establish a digital footprint and discusses which platforms provide the most value.

The Reality of Free Website Builders: No Such Thing as “Completely Free”

Before diving into specific tools, it’s important to understand that no free website builder is entirely without limitations. Steve Benjamins, who spent months testing and reviewing free website builders, emphasizes this point: “Website builders aren’t scrambling to give away something for free. There are always trade-offs—ads, limited customization, or a lack of features. But if you know what to expect and choose wisely, a free plan can work well for small businesses starting out.”

For small business owners, it’s essential to manage expectations. Yes, it is possible to build a fully functional, free website, but there are compromises—most commonly in the form of ads or less-than-ideal URLs. However, with careful planning and strategic use of these platforms, you can still achieve a strong, professional online presence without spending money upfront.

The Biggest Trade-Off: Ads and Branding

One of the most significant downsides to free website builders is the inclusion of ads. Many free platforms include banner ads, footer ads, or even ads that scroll with the user—these can make your website look less professional. Benjamins, who tested seven different website builders, highlights this challenge: “Wix had this huge ad that followed the page as I scrolled. It was a complete dealbreaker for me.” He also noted that WordPress.com and other platforms had similar limitations, with large ads and confusing user interfaces.

For small businesses, the presence of ads can impact brand perception. “When a customer lands on your website and sees an ad that’s not even related to your business, it can take away from your credibility,” explains Juhil Mendpara, co-author of The Best Free Website Builders report. That said, if your goal is simply to get online quickly and you’re okay with a bit of advertising clutter, these platforms remain viable.

The URL Dilemma: What You Need to Know

Free website builders often provide a subdomain (e.g., yourbusiness.wixsite.com) rather than allowing you to use your own custom domain. For many small business owners, this may not be ideal. “A URL like yourbusiness.wixsite.com is a little cumbersome and can make it harder for customers to remember your web address,” Benjamins observes. That being said, upgrading to a custom domain is often an affordable solution, costing as little as $10 a year.

According to Benjamins, Carrd was a standout among free website builders when it came to offering clean URLs. “They let you choose a simple URL and have minimal ad placement. That combination of features made it the clear winner for my needs.” For small business owners, having a clean and easy-to-remember web address can make a significant difference in your online marketing efforts, especially when directing traffic from social media platforms or email campaigns.

Platform Breakdown: The Best Free Website Builders for Small Business

Each free website builder offers unique strengths. The key is choosing the one that best fits your business goals. Below are the highlights of the most popular free platforms and what small business owners can expect from each.

1. Wix: Best for Visual Design

Wix is frequently recommended for its drag-and-drop simplicity and visually stunning templates. “Wix is a great tool for small businesses that need design flexibility,” says Benjamins. However, he cautions that Wix’s free plan includes large, intrusive ads. “For a small business trying to maintain a polished image, those ads can be a serious drawback.” Despite this, if design is a priority, Wix’s templates and customization options could be worth the compromise. Just be prepared for a few aesthetic interruptions unless you upgrade to a paid plan.

2. Square: Ideal for E-Commerce

For small businesses focused on e-commerce, Square offers a robust free platform. “Square is built for selling,” Benjamins explains. “Their payment integration is seamless, and they don’t overload your site with ads.” This makes Square an excellent choice for entrepreneurs looking to launch an online store without the upfront costs of building a full e-commerce platform. However, keep in mind that Square’s design options can be limited, so it might not be the best choice if you need heavy customization or more than just basic product pages.

3. Canva: Best for Branding and Design

Canva, traditionally known for its graphic design tools, has recently expanded into the website-building arena. “Canva is a great option if you’re already using their design tools for your marketing materials,” says Mendpara. “It offers good flexibility, especially for creating visually appealing landing pages or small business portfolios.” Canva’s free plan features small, non-intrusive ads and an easy-to-use interface, making it a popular choice for solopreneurs or small creative businesses.

4. Carrd: The Simplest, Cleanest Option

For those looking to build a one-page website, Carrd stands out as the best option. “Carrd was the winner for me because it had the smallest ad placement and allowed me to choose a clean URL,” Benjamins notes. “It’s perfect for businesses that need a landing page, whether you’re promoting a service, building an email list, or running a small blog.” With Carrd, small business owners can build sleek, mobile-friendly websites that look professional—without the need for any coding knowledge.

How to Maximize a Free Website for Your Business

Regardless of the platform you choose, there are several strategies you can employ to make the most of a free website for your small business.

1. Focus on Content Over Customization

While free website builders often limit design choices, you can compensate by focusing on creating valuable, well-structured content. “Your content is what will ultimately engage visitors,” says Mendpara. “Whether you’re sharing blog posts, videos, or product information, make sure it’s clear and accessible.” Well-written content, combined with professional images and videos, can help you stand out even if the platform’s design options are limited.

2. Leverage Social Media and SEO

Because most free websites have limitations in terms of customization and URLs, you’ll need to make sure your website is easy to find through other means. “Search engine optimization (SEO) is crucial for small business websites,” Benjamins says. “Optimize your content with keywords, use appropriate headings, and make sure your site loads quickly.” Additionally, driving traffic from social media platforms can compensate for any URL awkwardness. By linking your website from your business’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn profiles, you can create a seamless experience for your customers.

3. Test the Waters, Then Upgrade

Starting with a free website is a smart strategy if you’re not ready to invest money upfront. “You can build a customer base and gauge the success of your business without taking on additional expenses,” Mendpara explains. However, as your business grows, you may want to consider upgrading to a paid plan that offers more customization, advanced features, and an ad-free experience. “Think of the free website as a stepping stone,” says Benjamins. “It’s a great way to get started, but as your business expands, you’ll want to level up.”

Final Thoughts: Building a Website for $0 in 2024

For small business owners on a budget, free website builders offer an excellent starting point for establishing an online presence. Platforms like Carrd, Canva, Wix, and Square each have unique strengths that cater to different business models, from e-commerce stores to service-based websites. While ads and URL limitations are common drawbacks, with careful content planning and strategic use of these tools, entrepreneurs can still create professional, functional websites at no cost.

“Building a free website in 2024 is not only possible—it’s practical,” says Benjamins. “The key is understanding the limitations and knowing how to make the most of what’s available.” For small businesses, the ability to get online quickly and affordably is a crucial advantage in today’s digital marketplace. By selecting the right platform and focusing on delivering value through content and customer experience, small business owners can lay the foundation for long-term success.