How Electric Vehicles are Shaking Up the Tire Industry

Some business sectors are known for their steady, almost glacial pace of change. The tire industry is characterized by slow growth, low margins, and stability that has persisted for years. With a market value hovering around $50 billion, the tire industry’s trajectory mirrors that of the broader automotive sector: modest growth, but not enough to set the world on fire.

According to a CNBC report, tires are often viewed as mere commodities, with price being the primary differentiator among brands. John Healy of NorthCoast Research estimates that up to half of tire buyers are indifferent to brand loyalty, reinforcing the perception of tires as interchangeable goods.

However, amidst this landscape of slow evolution, a new disruptor is emerging: electric vehicles (EVs). As the automotive world pivots towards electrification, the tire industry finds itself at a crossroads, facing challenges and opportunities unlike any it has ever encountered.

The Tough Business of Tires

From 2017 to 2022, the US tire and rubber market experienced a modest 9% growth, with the top three tire manufacturers capturing over half of all sales. Yet, this growth is tempered by the industry’s inherent challenges. Highly susceptible to fluctuations in raw material costs and characterized by unpredictable consumer behavior, the tire market demands resilience from its players.

Moreover, the quest for differentiation through product innovation paradoxically undermines the industry’s longevity. As tire durability improves, the frequency of replacements decreases, posing a problem for manufacturers seeking to balance longevity with profitability.

Like the automotive sector it serves, the tire industry operates on razor-thin margins, leaving little room for error or inefficiency. Raw material costs, including rubber, fabric, steel, and carbon black, comprise significant manufacturing expenses, amplifying the industry’s vulnerability to market fluctuations.

The EV Revolution

Enter electric vehicles, heralding a new era of transformation for the tire industry. Unlike their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, EVs present unique tire design and performance challenges. As EVs gain traction, tire manufacturers must engineer products capable of withstanding higher weights, quicker accelerations, and increased energy efficiency demands.

Transitioning to EVs necessitates reevaluating tire composition, tread design, and overall durability. With EVs exhibiting superior torque and acceleration capabilities, tires face accelerated wear and tear, driving demand for more robust and resilient designs.

Moreover, EVs’ quiet operation accentuates tire noise, prompting manufacturers to develop noise-reducing technologies to enhance the driving experience. The quest for extended battery range also compels tire makers to minimize rolling resistance, optimizing energy efficiency and enhancing EV performance.

The Potential Ahead

Despite the challenges posed by EVs, tire manufacturers see a glimmer of opportunity on the horizon. As the EV market expands, so does the demand for specialized EV tires. Michelin anticipates significant growth in the EV tire replacement market by 2027, presenting a lucrative avenue for industry players.

Moreover, advancements in tire intelligence and innovations in tire diameter offer avenues for differentiation and market expansion. With EVs driving demand for larger, more technologically advanced tires, manufacturers must adapt to meet evolving consumer preferences and industry standards.

The proliferation of EVs also underscores the importance of sustainability and environmental consciousness in tire manufacturing. From eco-friendly materials to energy-efficient production processes, tire companies are exploring innovative solutions to minimize their ecological footprint and align with sustainable mobility trends.

A pivotal juncture

As the automotive landscape undergoes a seismic shift towards electrification, the tire industry stands at a pivotal juncture. While the challenges posed by EVs are formidable, they are matched by unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. By embracing technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, and strategic foresight, tire manufacturers can navigate the road ahead and emerge more vital in the era of electric mobility.