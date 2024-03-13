House Passes Bill Potentially Banning TikTok in U.S., Boosting Meta’s Prospects

In a significant move, the House of Representatives passed a bill with bipartisan support that could result in banning TikTok in the United States. The legislation, aimed at forcing ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to divest its U.S. operations, has stirred controversy and speculation about its potential impact on the social media landscape.

Former President Trump weighed in on the matter, expressing concerns about the consequences of a TikTok ban while acknowledging the platform’s widespread popularity among young users. “A lot of people on TikTok love it,” Trump remarked. “There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it.”

However, Trump also noted the competitive implications, suggesting that TikTok’s absence could inadvertently bolster rivals like Meta, formerly known as Facebook. “The thing I don’t like is that without TikTok, you could make Facebook bigger,” he stated.

Gene Munster, a respected technology analyst, provided further insights into the potential ramifications of the bill’s passage for Meta. Munster emphasized TikTok’s significant user base and engagement metrics compared to Meta’s Instagram platform. “The time spent daily in the U.S. on TikTok is about 65% greater than what is spent on Instagram,” Munster explained, highlighting the potential opportunity for Meta to capture a portion of TikTok’s market share.

However, Munster also underscored the uncertainty surrounding the outcome, noting that ByteDance could either divest its U.S. operations or face a ban. “If this was going to get shut down and Meta was going to capture half of their business, that would increase Meta’s overall business by 5%,” he remarked. “And potentially could monetize that even greater.”

Despite the uncertainty, Munster expressed optimism about Meta’s long-term prospects, citing the company’s investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and the forthcoming release of Lama 3, a significant AI model. He believes that Meta’s continued focus on AI and user growth positions it for success, regardless of the outcome of the TikTok situation.

As the bill progresses, investors and industry observers will closely monitor developments and their potential impact on Meta and the broader social media landscape. The House’s passage of the bill marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over TikTok’s presence in the U.S., with significant implications for the industry’s future direction.