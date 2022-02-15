Hot Mic: Zoom Fixes Mac Bug That Left Mic On

Zoom has released an update that fixes a potentially embarrassing bug, one that leaves the computer’s mic on.

macOS Monterey includes additional privacy features, including one that turns on an orange light to indicate the microphone is active. According to 9to5Mac, users have been complaining since December that the light would stay on even after a user’s Zoom meeting was over.

Zoom has finally released an update that addresses the issue.

We experienced a bug relating to the Zoom client for macOS, which could show the orange indicator light continue to appear after having left a meeting, call, or webinar. This bug was addressed in the Zoom client for macOS version 5.9.3 and we recommend you update to version 5.9.3 to apply the fix.

All Mac users are encouraged to update as soon as possible.