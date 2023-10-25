Advertise with Us
Honda Ends Deal With GM to Create Cheap EVs

Written by Staff
Wednesday, October 25, 2023

    • Honda has ended a deal with GM to create cheap EVs, saying the endeavor proved too difficult and expensive to be tenable.

    The two companies had announced a joint venture in April 2022 to develop an affordable EV platform. Unfortunately, the challenges involved in delivering on that promise have proved too daunting.

    “After studying this for a year, we decided that this would be difficult as a business, so at the moment we are ending development of an affordable EV,” Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told Bloomberg, via Ars Technica. “GM and Honda will search for a solution separately. This project itself has been canceled,” Mibe added.

    It appears the companies are continuing to work together on other projects.

