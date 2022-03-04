Honda and Sony Partnering on Electric Vehicle Efforts

Honda and Sony are working together, forming a new company to sell electric vehicles (EVs) as the entire industry pivots away from gasoline engines.

Sony showed off its Vision-S SUV at CES 2022, a sleek-looking EV born as a result of the response Sony received from unveiling the Vision-S sedan a year earlier.

“The excitement we received after we showed off the Vision-S really encouraged us to further consider how we can bring creativity and technology to change the experience of moving from one place to another,” CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said at the time. “This is our new Vision-S SUV. Vision-S has been developed on a foundation of safety, adaptability and entertainment. Safety has been our No. 1 priority in creating a comfortable mobility experience. That has not changed when building this SUV. A total of 40 sensors are installed inside and outside of the vehicle to monitor safety.”

Sony has found a partner in Honda, a company that has the engineering and manufacturing capabilities to help bring Sony’s vision to life. According to Reuters, the two companies will form a joint venture, with plans to bring EVs to market in 2025.