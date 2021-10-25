Hertz Purchasing 100,000 Teslas for Its Fleet and Partnering With Tom Brady

Hertz is looking to leapfrog the competition following its bankruptcy, ordering 100,000 Teslas and partnering with Tom Brady for an ad campaign.

Hertz has been through some difficult times in recent years, culminating in the company’s bankruptcy and reorganization. Coming out of that, the company clearly wants to get a leg up on its competitors and is tapping into consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) to do that.

The company announced it is placing “an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022,” and plans to build out its own charging network. Customers who rent one of the Tesla Model 3’s will also have access to Tesla’s super-charging network in the US and Europe.

“Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we’ve only just begun to see rising global demand and interest,” said Hertz interim CEO Mark Fields. “The new Hertz is going to lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest EV rental fleet in North America and a commitment to grow our EV fleet and provide the best rental and recharging experience for leisure and business customers around the world.”

Hertz is also partnering with Tom Brady for a “Hertz, Let’s Go!” ad campaign, one that will combine humor and Brady’s signature “Let’s Go” rallying cry.

“Hertz is changing the game when it comes to the future of mobility and has come through for me time and time again,” said Tom Brady. “Although the company has been around for over 100 years, their constant evolution, especially now, is something that is amazing to be a part of. I’ve been driving an EV for years and knowing Hertz is leading the way with their electric fleet speaks to how the world is changing and the way companies are approaching being environmentally and socially conscious. I’ve always loved how easy and convenient Hertz makes it for me when I’m traveling to my favorite places like New York, LA and Tampa and can’t wait to see what they continue to have in store.”