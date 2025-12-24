Healthcare Cloud Modernization Services Providers to Work with in 2026

The market is changing at the blink of an eye, putting businesses under pressure to adapt on the fly. Obsolete technologies cannot keep up with customer demands, and only those companies that can scale quickly stay one step ahead. Cloud migration is no longer seen as just a technical task. It’s an opportunity to free yourself from tech constraints, making software a tool that supports growth, not limits it.



“Cloud migration is not about code and servers. Moving to the cloud is about the freedom to change faster than the market does” – Andrew Lychuk, Co-founder of Corsac Technologies.

The most difficult part is choosing a partner who will truly help you migrate to the cloud without unnecessary risks. We have brought together companies that confidently solve the challenges of cloud migration and updating old systems, creating solutions designed for the long term and supported by modern tools.

Corsac Technologies

Corsac Technologies is a cloud migration services provider that rethinks the approach to updating legacy software. For over 17 years in the industry, the company has been focusing on solving a set of business and tech challenges of a healthcare business, apart from single code refactoring. Corsac follows an incremental approach and delivers changes step-by-step with minimal disruption to your business process.



“As a developer myself, I often saw one common pattern – a simple code polish made improvements, but didn’t work in the long run. This is why, we go beyond refining the code – we get into the root-cause analysis of reasons for your tech debt and help to rethink the entire business logic when necessary,” – Igor Omelianchuk, SEO of Corsac Technologies.

The Corsac team takes care of the entire cloud modernization process. They migrate legacy software to Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud with in-built GDPR/HIPAA, so you don’t have to worry about the compliance issues.

Trigent

Trigent combines smart strategy with reliable architecture to create flexible, scalable, and truly effective cloud systems. Their AXLR8 Labs platform combines automation, modern DevOps practices, and AI-powered tools to accelerate the release of new features, manage costs, and simplify complex features.

But what really sets Trigent apart is their approach to work. They are not the kind of partners who overwhelm customers with overly complex solutions. Their team is results-oriented and focused on finding the most effective path that truly moves the business forward. With experience dating back to 1995, they support both fast-growing startups and global enterprises, solving complex industry challenges with stable, proven expertise.

Crayon

Crayon is one of the most seasoned cloud migration partners, with a global team of more than 3,000 specialists. The company offers a full end-to-end migration cycle – from initial planning and budget optimization to analytics implementation and identifying new growth opportunities.

Crayon experts place a strong emphasis on data and security. They use AI-driven tools to forecast costs, monitor performance, and detect threats in real time. This approach makes the entire migration process more predictable and strategically sound.

Andersen

Andersen heathcare modernization company has over 3500 specialists and over 15 years of expertise in moving legacy healthcare software to the cloud. They stand out as a perfect combo of speed and tech excellence. The Andersen team claims to launch scalable and compliant cloud solutions in just 2 weeks due to smooth and well-established processes.

Before modernization takes place, Andersen experts conduct a thorough audit of the current state of your healthcare software and core business goals. Based on the insights collected, they build a detailed phase-based strategy with clear KPI’s and deadlines. As a client, you receive a well-structured, transparent, and efficient software modernization experience.

Edvantis

As a cloud software modernization company, Edvantis is famous for its flexibility and expertise in helping healthcare organizations, regardless of their size, from beginner companies to top-level organizations. They innovate independently, freeing up the resources of your internal team and integrate into your CI/CD for a transparent and traceable software modernization process.

They offer comprehensive consultation services for clients who are not ready to jump into modernization right away. Edvantis developers analyze the current state of your software and how it was built, checking if it aligns with your business goals. You will have a detailed and phased modernization plan, with each step being totally reversible.

Moving legacy software is about the speed and ability to set the tone for the entire market. Each of the abovementioned healthcare software modernization companies brings a strong track record in healthcare, a deep understanding of regulatory requirements, and the ability to transform outdated systems into efficient, future-ready platforms.