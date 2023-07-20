Head of Instagram: ‘Android’s Now Better Than iOS’

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, has thrown fuel on the iOS vs Android debate, proclaiming that Android is now better.

Mosseri was replying on Threads to a call by tech reviewer Marquess Brownlee for tech hot takes. In response, Mosseri dropped this:

Android’s now better than iOS. Adam Mosseri (@moseri) — June 18, 2023

Apple’s iOS has been perceived as the “higher quality” mobile OS for years, with Android users often cast as either not wanting to pay for an iPhone, or wanting more customization than iOS could provide.

According to Mosseri, Android is now flat out better than iOS.