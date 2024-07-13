Head of Google Cloud Unhappy With Microsoft’s CISPE Deal

Amiz Zavery, VP/GM and Head of Platform for Google Cloud, is unhappy with Microsoft’s recent deal with CISPE, accusing the company of paying off the EU cloud coalition.

CISPE filed a complaint against Microsoft in late 2022, saying Microsoft was “irreparably damaging” the EU cloud industry. Microsoft made a number of concessions—including give EU cloud providers the ability ot offer Microsoft products and services on their own cloud services—leading to an agreement between the two organizations and a withdrawal of CISPE’s complaint.

Interestingly, as part of the deal, AWS and Google Cloud were excluded from benefiting from the terms of the deal, with AWS even excluded from the negotiations, despite being a CISPE member.

Zavery took to X to decry the deal, saying it amounted to Microsoft buying CISPE’s support.

MSFT playbook of paying off complainants rather than address their complaints shouldn’t fool anyone. The deal doesn’t apply to all CISPE members. CISPE admits to a payoff. EU cloud competitors become Azure customers. CISPE members under gag order, can’t file complaints anymore. Amit Zavery (@azavery) | July 10, 2024

Zavery goes on to quote Ryan Triplette, executive director for the Coalition for Fair Software (CFSL), in a statement he gave to TechCrunch:

“This settlement is Microsoft’s latest attempt to avoid regulatory scrutiny without addressing the underlying anticompetitive practices that impact millions of cloud customers worldwide,” Ryan Triplette said Amit Zavery (@azavery) | July 11, 2024

Zavery’s statements are a strong condemnation of Microsoft and its business products, and very much in line with previous statements that have been made by Google Cloud executives.

Microsoft has worked hard to improve its image since it was prosecuted by the US government over antitrust accusations decades ago. The company openly signals a willingness to work with regulators and industry groups in the interest of fair competition.

Based on Zavery’s comments, it appears that those with Google believe Microsoft’s actions are little more than an act, and that the company is still up to its old tricks.