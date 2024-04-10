HD Photos Come to Facebook Messenger

On the heels of WhatsApp rolling out support for HD photos, Facebook Messenger has finally followed suit.

WhatsApp rolled out HD photo support in August 2023, after introducing it in beta in June. The messaging app then added the ability to send HD videos. Meanwhile, Facebook Messenger continued to lag behind its sibling.

Meta has finally addressed the issue, at least partially. In a blog post, the company says users can now send HD photos via Messenger.

You can now send clearer, crisper photos in your chats. To send an HD photo, select an image from your chat composer, then turn the HD toggle on and tap Send. Tap on additional photos to send multiple in HD, then tap Send.

There is still no word on HD videos, although the company did announce the ability to create shared albums with friends.

From chats about a recent spring break trip, to your grandma’s 80th birthday celebration, you can now create albums of photos and videos to share, organize and reminisce over the best memories and moments.

The new version of Messenger also adds the ability to add new connections via a QR Code, rather than typing in a username or number, and the app can now send files up to 100MB in size.