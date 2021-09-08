Harvard University Hit With Ransomware Attack

Harvard University has revealed it has suffered a ransomware attack, the latest in a string of high-profile organizations that have fallen victim.

The FBI has been warning that ransomware attacks are on the rise, and currently has more than 100 groups on its radar. JBS Foods, Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya are just a few of the organizations that have recently been attacked.

Harvard University is the latest addition, announcing it suffered an attack on September 3.

The situation is still being investigated, but we are writing to provide an interim update and to share as much information as we safely and possibly can at this point in time, considering that our emails are often shared within a public domain.

Based on the investigation and the information we have to date, we know the University has experienced a ransomware cyberattack.

The university is working to restore normal operations, but its WiFi network will remain down until it can safely be brought back online.