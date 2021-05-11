Harley-Davidson Announces LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Brand

Harley-Davidson has announced its own electric motorcycle brand, LiveWire, as it works to reinvent itself and cash in on the move to electric vehicles.

Automakers around the world are racing to deploy electric vehicles, with governments viewing electric vehicles as a key component of the fight against climate change. Harley-Davidson is getting in on the action with the announcement of its LiveWire brand of electric motorcycles.

“One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric – by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future.”

Harley-Davidson said the the LiveWire motorcycle will be launched July 8, 2021 and premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9.