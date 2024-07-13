Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
MediaTransformationUpdate

Hallmark Preparing to Launch Its Hallmark Plus Streaming Service

Hallmark is preparing to revamp its streaming service, with the rebranded Hallmark Plus slated for launch in September 2024....
Hallmark Preparing to Launch Its Hallmark Plus Streaming Service
Written by Matt Milano
Saturday, July 13, 2024

    • Hallmark is preparing to revamp its streaming service, with the rebranded Hallmark Plus slated for launch in September 2024.

    Streaming have multiplied at an alarming rate, with many studios and major channel groups offering a paid service of their own. As a result, rather than being able to pay one low price to gain access to all available options, consumers are increasingly getting bled dry, $5 and $10 at a time.

    Unfortunately, Hallmark is the latest to add to the trend. According to CNET, the feel-good brand will be rebranding Hallmark Movies Now as the new Hallmark Plus, completely with a price raise as well. Whereas the old service was $6 per month, or $60 per year, the new service will cost $8 a month, or $80 per year.

    The new service will feature a combination of movies, series, and unscripted reality content.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |