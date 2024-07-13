Hallmark Preparing to Launch Its Hallmark Plus Streaming Service

Hallmark is preparing to revamp its streaming service, with the rebranded Hallmark Plus slated for launch in September 2024.

Streaming have multiplied at an alarming rate, with many studios and major channel groups offering a paid service of their own. As a result, rather than being able to pay one low price to gain access to all available options, consumers are increasingly getting bled dry, $5 and $10 at a time.

Unfortunately, Hallmark is the latest to add to the trend. According to CNET, the feel-good brand will be rebranding Hallmark Movies Now as the new Hallmark Plus, completely with a price raise as well. Whereas the old service was $6 per month, or $60 per year, the new service will cost $8 a month, or $80 per year.

The new service will feature a combination of movies, series, and unscripted reality content.