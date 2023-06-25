Halle Berry’s Second Act: Tech Executive

Halle Berry is on to her second act, and it may be one that surprises some of her fans, with the actress becoming a tech executive.

According to the San Francisco Business Times, Halle Berry has joined biotech startup Pendulum as the company’s chief of communications.

“This will very much be my second act,” Berry said during a Bloomberg Technology conference in San Francisco. She did, however, indicate she has no interest in going into venture capitalism. “No … At 56 years old, I really realized that I’m kind of done being the dancing bear. So, I really want to have a second act that’s as meaningful as my first act.”

Berry is not the first actress to make the transition to the tech industry. Jessica Alba joined Yahoo’s board in mid-2022.