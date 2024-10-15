Hackers Claim to Have Breached Cisco As Company Investigates

Hacker are claiming to have breached Cisco and stolen data, with the company saying it is investigating the claims.

According to BleepingComputer, bad actors have been trying to sell data purportedly stolen from Cisco via online forums. The hackers making the claims are the well-known “IntelBroker,” working along with “EnergyWeaponUser and “zjj.”

“Compromised data: Github projects, Gitlab Projects, SonarQube projects, Source code, hard coded credentials, Certificates, Customer SRCs, Cisco Confidential Documents, Jira tickets, API tokens, AWS Private buckets, Cisco Technology SRCs, Docker Builds, Azure Storage buckets, Private & Public keys, SSL Certificates, Cisco Premium Products & More!,” reads the post on one hacking forum.

Cisco says it is aware of the hackers’ claims and it is investigating their validity.

“Cisco is aware of reports that an actor is alleging to have gained access to certain Cisco-related files,” a Cisco spokesperson told BleepingComputer.

“We have launched an investigation to assess this claim, and our investigation is ongoing.”

The hackers say they breached Cisco on October 6 and provided samples of the purported stolen data, although they did not provide details on how the hack was carried out.