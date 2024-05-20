GPT-4o Is Available On Microsoft Azure AI

Microsoft has announced the availability of OpenAI’s new flagship AI model, GPT-4o, on the company’s Azure AI service.

OpenAI released GPT-4o in mid-May, boasting significant improvements over the previous GPT-4 model. The company demonstrated the AI model’s real-time capabilities, as well as its impressive ability to pick up contextual and emotional cues.

Microsoft is already making the new AI model available to its Azure AI customers in preview, giving customers the option to explore its capabilities and plan for the future.

Azure OpenAI Service customers can explore GPT-4o’s extensive capabilities through a preview playground in Azure OpenAI Studio starting today in two regions in the US. This initial release focuses on text and vision inputs to provide a glimpse into the model’s potential, paving the way for further capabilities like audio and video.

Microsoft emphasizes the benefits GPT-4o brings, including improved speed and efficiency, and outlines a number of use cases for businesses to consider.

The introduction of GPT-4o opens numerous possibilities for businesses in various sectors: Enhanced customer service: By integrating diverse data inputs, GPT-4o enables more dynamic and comprehensive customer support interactions.

Advanced analytics: Leverage GPT-4o’s capability to process and analyze different types of data to enhance decision-making and uncover deeper insights.

Content innovation: Use GPT-4o’s generative capabilities to create engaging and diverse content formats, catering to a broad range of consumer preferences.

GPT-4o is the first version of the AI model that truly feels like an advanced AI computer out of science fiction. Microsoft is clearly wasting no time rolling it out to its customers.