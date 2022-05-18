Google’s Russian Subsidiary Files For Bankruptcy

Google’s Russian subsidiary is filing for bankruptcy in the wake of the company halting some business in the country and authorities seizing its assets.

Like many companies, Google suspended some operations within Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the company halted its ad business in the country. In response, Russian authorities have seized Google’s bank accounts, making it impossible to continue doing business, according to CNET.

“The Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Google plans on keeping its free services available in-country, including YouTube, Gmail, and Maps.