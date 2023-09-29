Google’s Pixel Is the Only Smartphone to Grow Shipments In Q2

Google may be one of the smallest smartphone makers, according to market share, but its Pixel lineup is making major strides.

According to the latest data by Canalys, Google was the only smartphone maker to increase its shipments year-over-year in Q2 2023. Not only did the company’s shipments grow, but they grew by a whopping 59%. As a result of Google’s growth, the company’s market share went from 2% to 4% year-over-year.

In contrast, for the same period, Apple’s shipments declined by 20%, Samsung by 27%, Motorola by 25%, TCL by 30%, and everyone else by 43%.

North American Smartphone Shipments – Credit Canalys

“Smartphone vendors are banking on the premium segment to navigate uncertainties,” said Lindsey Upton, Analyst.. “The ASP of North American smartphones increased to US$738 in Q2 2023, up from US$663 in Q2 2022. Apple and Samsung boosted their premium segment shipments with 25% and 23% growth respectively in Q2 2023. This was driven by robust demand for premium devices with advanced features and differentiated form factors. We expect Apple’s iPhone 15 portfolio and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold5 and Flip5 will stimulate premium segment consumer upgrades for carriers. Brands such as Google Pixel and Motorola, which have been keeping up with the premiumization game with their flagship foldable devices this year, will further sweeten the holiday deals that hit the market in November and December.”

“Vendors must be strategic while planning for the mass-market segment, foreseeing a longer road to recovery,” added Upton. “Despite a shorter refresh cycle, the segment is not expected to recover quickly due to an extended period of inflation affecting consumer budgets. The double-digit declines for Samsung, TCL, HMD and OnePlus in the past six months indicate vendors are highly cautious, given inventory levels are still high. More importantly, major carriers have shifted the focus of their resources from prepaid to postpaid and premium segments.”