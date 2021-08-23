Google’s Pixel Fold May Be Delayed

Just a week after rumors that Google is working on a foldable Pixel phone, new rumors suggest it may be delayed.

Google announced the Pixel 6 in early August, powered by the company’s new Tensor chips. Shortly after, eagle-eyed observers noticed that the latest Android 12 beta makes reference to four different Pixel models, one of which is rumored to be a foldable version.

According to 91mobiles, however, sources inside the company are saying the Pixel Fold has been delayed, with no clear date set for its launch. Nonetheless, those same sources said Google may preview it at the Pixel 6 launch later this year.

After years of lackluster sales and a failure to gain major traction in the smartphone hardware market, the Pixel 6 represents Google’s most ambitious effort yet. A foldable version, whenever it debuts, could well be a critical factor in Google making headway in the market.