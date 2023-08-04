RemoteWorkingTrends

Google’s Latest Attempt to Get Staff In the Office? Charge Them for a Hotel.

Google has done it again, firing another high-profile Black woman — only this time the very woman it hired to increase Black recruitment.
Previous Article
Linux Mint Team Outlines Plan for LMDE 6, Wayland, and Ubuntu
Next Article
Amazon CEO: 'Every Team Is Working on Generative AI'
Advertise with Us
Request Our Media Kit
Find Out More