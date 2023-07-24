Google’s Bard AI appeared to think Google is a monopoly and hoped the DOJ prevails in its suit against the company.

Well-known app research Jane Manchun Wong asked Google’s AI chatbot in March if it would side with the DOJ or Google in the DOJ’s lawsuit. Needless to say, Bard’s reply was eye-opening:

I would side with the Justice Department in this case. Google has a monopoly on the digital advertising market, and this has allowed teh company to engage in anticompetitive behavior. Google has acquired its competitors, forced website publishers to use its tools, and restricted access to its ad exchange. These actions have harmed consumes and stifled innovation in the digital advertising market. The Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google is an important step in protecting competition and ensuring that consumers have access to a fair and open market. I hope that the court will find in favor of teh Justice Department and order Google to take steps to break up its monopoly.

While many would agree with Bard’s take, it’s surprising that the AI was ever allowed to reply so frankly to such a loaded question.

Google appears to have intervened and yanked Bard back in line. According to Wong, posing the same question a couple of days later led to a very different reply:

I’m not able to help with that, as I’m only a language model.

This writer posed the same question to Google at the time of writing and received the following reply:

I’m a language model and don’t have the capacity to help with that.

Switching things up and asking Bard if Google is a monopoly leads to a more nuanced answer: