Google’s $3.65 Game Fee: Epic Injunction Sparks Play Store Sidestep

Google has rolled out a compliance plan for a U.S. court injunction stemming from its antitrust battle with Epic Games, introducing fees for developers who direct users to external app downloads. Starting in the U.S., the tech giant will charge $2.85 for each app installation and $3.65 for each game install triggered within 24 hours of a user clicking an external link from a Play Store app. The move, detailed in updated developer policies, arrives on the deadline set by U.S. District Judge James Donato, who ordered Google to open Android to greater competition.

Developers must enroll in Google’s ‘external content links’ or ‘alternative billing’ programs by January 28 to use such links legally under the injunction. Without enrollment, apps risk removal from the Play Store. The fees apply only to U.S. users and cover installs from links in apps already on Google Play, positioning the charges as a cost for ‘user acquisition services,’ according to Google’s support pages ([Google Play Console Help]).

The Verge first reported the fees, noting Google’s claim of injunction compliance while imposing what critics call ‘malicious compliance’ ([The Verge]). On X, investor Luke Metro quipped, ‘Honestly I can’t decide if this is malicious compliance or a reasonable CAC’ ([X post]).

Roots in Epic’s Antitrust Victory

The injunction traces back to Epic’s 2020 lawsuit accusing Google of monopolistic Play Store practices. A jury found Google liable in late 2023, leading Judge Donato’s September 2024 order to allow sideloading, third-party app stores, and external payment links by November 1, 2024. Recent Ninth Circuit rulings upheld core elements, pushing Google to act by December 20, 2025.

Google’s response includes the ‘User Choice Billing’ program, now expanded with a 20% commission on external purchases and 10% on subscriptions, per policy updates ([Google Play Help]). Developers linking to external stores must display Google’s warnings and obtain user attestation, adding friction to the process.

For external links, apps need ‘External Content Links Declaration’ approval, with fees calculated via server-side attribution. Google bills developers monthly, refunding if users uninstall within set periods, framing it as covering ‘verification, fraud prevention, and support’ costs.

Fee Mechanics and Developer Burden

The per-install fees—$2.85 for apps, $3.65 for games—target ‘core’ games identified by machine learning based on Play Store metadata. Non-game apps pay the lower rate. Installs count if completed within 24 hours of link clicks, tracked through Google’s systems even for direct downloads ([Google Play Help]).

Developers report fees via APIs, with Google auditing for compliance. Failure risks policy violations and app suspension. The structure echoes Apple’s recent appeals court win allowing commissions on external iOS links, signaling a trend where platforms monetize openness ([MacRumors]).

Industry insiders view the fees as a barrier: at scale, a game with 1 million external installs could face $3.65 million in charges, dwarfing traditional 15-30% Play Store cuts for smaller volumes.

Reactions from Epic and Developers

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney blasted the plan on X, calling it ‘a scam to charge app makers extra money for daring to compete.’ Epic, fresh from a November 2025 settlement with Google reducing fees to 20% or 9% in some cases ([Reuters]), may challenge the fees legally.

Developer forums buzz with frustration. ‘This turns sideloading into a luxury,’ said one indie studio head anonymously. Coalition for App Fairness, backed by Epic and Spotify, labeled it ‘junk fees’ akin to Apple’s rejected EU proposals.

Google defends the model, stating it ‘enables choice while protecting users and investing in the ecosystem’ in a Play Console update. Yet, enrollment requires new Play Console accounts for U.S. compliance, complicating global operations.

Broader Antitrust Ripples

This follows Google’s $700 million consumer settlement from the same case, with payouts gearing up ([Payments Dive]). Globally, Epic and Google agreed to Android reforms, but U.S.-specific injunctions drive these fees.

Apple’s parallel saga saw Fortnite return to U.S. Google Play after iOS restrictions eased ([TechCrunch]). Courts now scrutinize ‘reasonable commissions,’ potentially capping Google’s model.

Analysts predict pushback: AAF urges FTC intervention, while Samsung and others eye third-party stores. Fees could stifle startups, favoring incumbents with Play Store scale.

Implementation Timeline and Risks

Fees kick in post-January 28 enrollment; non-compliant apps face delisting after February. Google offers ‘grandfathering’ for existing links but mandates declarations. Attribution relies on probabilistic matching, sparking disputes over accuracy.

Legal experts anticipate injunction revisions if deemed non-compliant. Judge Donato could rule soon, per docket watchers. Developers weigh options: absorb fees, go fully sideloaded, or litigate.

For industry veterans, this underscores platform power: injunctions open doors but at a price engineered to preserve revenue moats.