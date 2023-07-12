Google Workspace Update Improves Meeting Scheduling

Google has released an update to Google Workspace, one that makes it easier to schedule meetings.

Google’s new feature is specifically designed for those times when the other person’s Google Calendars are not visible:

We’re adding a feature into Gmail that helps you find convenient 1:1 meeting times with others much quicker. This is especially useful when scheduling time with customers, partners or people in your organization whose Google Calendars are not visible to you.

Credit: Google

The company is providing a couple of ways for users to negotiate open time slots:

Offer times you’re free : This option opens up your calendar on the right. You can select and insert proposed meeting times directly from your calendar into the email without leaving Gmail. The recipient of the email can then review the proposed times and select one directly from the email to automatically get an email with a calendar invite.

: This option opens up your calendar on the right. You can select and insert proposed meeting times directly from your calendar into the email without leaving Gmail. The recipient of the email can then review the proposed times and select one directly from the email to automatically get an email with a calendar invite. Create an event: This is a quick way to schedule a meeting and share the event information back in the email. Starting the flow opens up a calendar event creation on the right with the recipients and title pre-filled from the email. An event summary will automatically be inserted into the email body for easy sharing. Previously, this feature was available in the three dot menu on top of the email conversation view

The new feature should go a long way toward making it easier to schedule meetings regardless of participants’ Calendar visibility.