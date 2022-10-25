Google Workspace Individual Accounts Are Getting a Big Storage Upgrade

Google is giving Workspace Individual accounts a major upgrade, adding additional storage, mail merge, and new regions.

According to the company’s blog, users will seen an upgrade from 15 GB of storage to 1 TB:

Soon every Google Workspace Individual account will come with 1 TB of secure cloud storage. You don’t have to lift a finger to get the upgraded storage: Every account will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB as we roll this out.

Customers will also benefit from personalized email with built-in mail merge:

Now you can add mail merge tags like @firstname to multi-send emails, so each recipient receives a unique email that feels individually crafted just for them. By default, multi-send emails also include an unsubscribe link so recipients can opt out of future messages.

Google is expanding Workspace Individual account support to new regions around the world:

We’re also launching Google Workspace Individual in a number of new countries and regions: the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina. These new countries join a growing list of places business owners can sign up for Workspace Individual, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Australia and six countries across Europe.

Users can sign up for a 14-day free trial here.