Google Workspace Appointment Scheduling Available For Personal Accounts

Google has updated Workspace, bringing appointment scheduling to personal accounts.

Appointment scheduling provides small businesses with an easy way to manage appointments with clients. The service integrates with Stripe, and gives business owners the ability to manage their available appointments, set a price, and set buffers or limit the number of appointments.

According to Google, the company is bringing the feature to Gmail and Calendar for individual accounts as well.

Today, we’re excited to bring appointment scheduling to even more users by allowing anyone with a personal Google account to create one booking page. Businesses can create pages to easily accept bookings for consultations, appointments, or meetings with customers and partners. Booking pages can also be used outside the workplace to book time with friends and family, or to make yourself available to your professional network. The expansion of appointment scheduling will start today and roll out over the coming weeks. If you need additional, premium features that allow you to create an unlimited number of booking pages, send automated email reminders to bookers, check multiple calendars for availability, and verify booker emails, businesses can sign up for a Google Workspace subscription. And starting today, we’re rolling out access to these additional premium features through Google One Premium plans for personal use.

Google and Stripe tout the collaboration between the two platforms as a major win for small businesses.

“Making appointment booking and payment ridiculously easy for customers means less administrative work and more revenue for businesses,” said Mike Clayville, Chief Revenue Officer at Stripe.