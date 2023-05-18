Google Will Not Delete Inactive Accounts With YouTube Videos

Google has clarified its inactive accounts policy, saying it will not delete accounts that have YouTube videos associated with them.

Google announced Tuesday that it would start deleting accounts that had been inactive for two years, beginning in December 2023. Needless to say, the news sparked concerns, especially for accounts that have YouTube videos associated with them. There are countless videos on YouTube associated with accounts that may not be active, but their videos are nonetheless instructional and valuable.

Rene Ritchie, YouTube Creator Liaison, clarified that accounts with YouTube videos will not be deleted, despite YouTube accounts originally be included in Google’s inactive account plans.