Google Will Fire Employees Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated

Google is drawing a line in the sand, saying it will cut pay and eventually fire employees who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Companies and governments are racing to get as many people vaccinated as possible, with experts calling vaccination the single biggest aid to avoiding hospitalization or death. Especially with the omicron variant threatening to set off another wave of infections, efforts to vaccinate people have gone into high gear.

According to a memo seen by CNBC, Google is telling employees that if they refuse to get vaccinated, their pay will be cut and they will eventually be fired.

A Google spokesperson said that, “our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running,” adding the company stands “behind our vaccination policy.”