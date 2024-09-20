Google Welcomes iPhone ‘to a New Era of Texting’

Google has released another Pixel and iPhone video, welcoming Apple and the iPhone “to a new era of texting” since Apple’s adoption of RCS.

Google launched a series of good-natured ads in mid-2023, comparing the differences between the Android-powered Pixel and the iPhone. The ad series struck a chord with viewers, offering a humorous take on the Android/iOS rivalry.

In the latest ad, Google’s Pixel welcomes the iPhone “to a new era of texting,” thanks to the iPhone now supporting RCS messages.

RCS is the successor to SMS, offering a number of features found in dedicated chat platforms, as well as iMessage. Most notably, RCS offers high-quality media sharing, file sharing, read receipts, group management, and more. Although cross-platform RCS doesn’t yet support end-to-end encryption, Google and Apple are working to implement it.

Apple famously refused to support RCS for years, falling back to the inferior SMS for iPhone > Android communication. After pressure from Google and Samsung, as well as other companies and lawmakers, the iPhone maker finally gave in and began supporting the newer standard in iOS 18. To be clear, iMessage is still used for communication between iPhones, but RCS replaces SMS as the fallback option.

Google is clearly happy about the decision, and its latest video is proof of that.