Google Wants To Settle Incognito Browsing Class-Action Lawsuit

Google wants to settle a class-action lawsuit over accusations it continued tracking Chrome users even when its Incognito mode was active.

According to Ars Technica, Google was sued over claims the company continued to track users even when Chrome’s Incognito mode was active. The company had previously tried for a summary judgment, but Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers shot the company down.

“Google’s motion hinges on the idea that plaintiffs consented to Google collecting their data while they were browsing in private mode,” Judge Rogers ruled. “Because Google never explicitly told users that it does so, the Court cannot find as a matter of law that users explicitly consented to the at-issue data collection.”

In the wake of that ruling, Google wants to settle the case, according to a court filing (PDF).