Google Wants Employees to Share a Desk

Google is taking an unusual approach to bringing people back to the office, asking them to share a desk.

Like many in the tech industry, Google has been working to bring employees back to the office at least part-time. According to an internal document seen by CNBC, the company is looking to optimize its use of real estate by asking some employees to share a desk on alternating days.

“Most Googlers will now share a desk with one other Googler,” the internal document stated, describing a system of alternate work days so desks don’t have two people using them at the same time. “Through the matching process, they will agree on a basic desk setup and establish norms with their desk partner and teams to ensure a positive experience in the new shared environment.”

In the event someone comes into work on an off-day when their desk will be in use, they will have to use “overflow drop-in space.”

Google’s approach is a novel one to the new normal in which hybrid workflows require rethinking traditional office space requirements.