Google Wants Copyright Laws Changed So ALL Content Can Be Used for AI Training

Google is nothing if not ambitious, with the company lobbying the Australian government to change copyright law to allow AI training on all content.

AI training has become a controversial topic, with companies using content on the internet to train their AI models. The practice has raised many questions about ownership and copyright, with AI companies seemingly willing to take the legal risk in the hopes that the technology moves forward and reshapes the industry before the legal precedents can catch up.

According to Search Engine Land, Google is taking it a step further, lobbying the Australian government to change its copyright law to specifically allow companies to use any and all content to train their models unless users expressly opt-out.

Here is what Google wrote to the government:

Copyright systems that enable appropriate and fair use of copyrighted content to enable the training of AI models in Australia on a broad and diverse range of data, while supporting workable opt-outs for entities that prefer their data not to be trained in using AI systems.

Google’s stance is sure to add to the ongoing controversy surrounding AI training.