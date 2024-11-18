Google Using AI to Protect Pixel Users From Scams

Google is improving its scam protection features on its Pixel line of smartphones, using AI to provide real-time analysis and defense.

Phone Scam Detection

According to the company, scammers steal more than $1 trillion every year, with phone calls being a prime attack vector. The company is using AI to identify and combat scammers with its Scam Detection tool.

Real-time defense, right on your device: Scam Detection uses powerful on-device AI to notify you of a potential scam call happening in real-time by detecting conversation patterns commonly associated with scams. For example, if a caller claims to be from your bank and asks you to urgently transfer funds due to an alleged account breach, Scam Detection will process the call to determine whether the call is likely spam and, if so, can provide an audio and haptic alert and visual warning that the call may be a scam.

Cutting-edge AI protection, now on more Pixel phones: Gemini Nano, our advanced on-device AI model, powers Scam Detection on Pixel 9 series devices. As part of our commitment to bring powerful AI features to even more devices, this AI-powered protection is available to Pixel 6+ users thanks to other robust Google on-device machine learning models.

The company says it is initially rolling out the feature to English-speaking Pixel 6 or newer devices.

Unsafe Apps and Malware

In addition to protecting users from scam calls, Google is providing real-time analysis of apps via Google Play Protect, to identify malware and other unsafe apps.

With live threat detection, if a harmful app is found, you’ll now receive a real-time alert, allowing you to take immediate action to protect your device. By looking at actual activity patterns of apps, live threat detection can now find malicious apps that try extra hard to hide their behavior or lie dormant for a time before engaging in suspicious activity. At launch, live threat detection will focus on stalkerware, code that may collect personal or sensitive data for monitoring purposes without user consent, and we will explore expanding its detection to other types of harmful apps in the future. All of this protection happens on your device in a privacy preserving way through Private Compute Core, which allows us to protect users without collecting data.

Live threat detection is similarly rolling out initially on Pixel 6 and newer devices, with additional phones—including those from other manufacturers—supported in the coming months.