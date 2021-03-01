Google Updates Workspace and Google Assistant for Remote Work

Google has made significant updates to Workspace and Google Assistant to better facilitate remote and hybrid work models.

Google is the latest company to bet on the permanent digital transformation the pandemic has brought on. Citing Gartner’sresearch that 90% of companies plan to allow at least some remote work post-pandemic, Google clearly wants Workspace (formerly G Suite) to play a significant role in that new reality.

Google Workspace is at the nexus of Google’s own transformation. After all, Google Workspace was built in the cloud to power flexible, real-time, anywhere creation and equitable collaboration.

To aid in the digital transformation, Google will be launching Google Workspace Frontline to help frontline workers have access to the same kind of collaborative tools that knowledge workers enjoy. The new solution will include Gmail, Chat, Docs, Drive and more in a custom solution designed to meet the needs of frontline workers.

In addition, Workspace with Google Assistant is now generally available to all users. The service brings the power of Google Assistant to Workspace, allowing users to join meetings, check their schedule, send messages and more, all by using their voice. The feature is currently available on mobile devices, and is in beta for smart speakers and Smart Displays.