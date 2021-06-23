Google Unveils Tool to Help Employees Decide Where to Work From

Google has unveiled a new tool designed to help employees decide where to work from and how it will affect their pay.

Like many companies, Google is trying to find the right balance between returning to the office and working with employees that have grown accustomed to working remotely. Earlier this year, CEO Sundar Pichai outlined the company’s strategy:

Taken together these changes will result in a workforce where around 60% of Googlers are coming together in the office a few days a week, another 20% are working in new office locations, and 20% are working from home.

Different offices will not result in equal pay, however, as pay will be dependent on the region an employee is working in. The company has now released Work Location Tool for its employees, to help them clearly understand exactly how a proposed move will impact their pay, according to CNET.

“With our new hybrid workplace, more employees are considering where they live and how they work,” Google’s spokeswoman said in a statement. “To better equip people with the information they need to explore their options, we’ve built a tool that will allow all employees to request to move to a new location, or go remote.”