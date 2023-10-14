Advertise with Us
Google Toying With Personalized ‘Discover Feed’ On Its Home Page

Google's home page may soon receive a major revamp, with the company experimenting with a personalized "Discover Feed."...
Written by Matt Milano
Saturday, October 14, 2023

    • Google’s home page may soon receive a major revamp, with the company experimenting with a personalized “Discover Feed.”

    First spotted by MSPowerUser, Google is testing the new feature with a small group of users. While Google has featured a Discover feed on mobile devices, this experiment marks the first time it has made its way to the desktop. Like on mobile devices, the feed appears below the search box.

    Google confirmed to The Verge that it is testing the feature with select users in India. As that outlet points out, however, Google will proceed slowly and carefully, given how valuable the Google home page is.

    For those users selected for the experiment, there appears to be no way to turn off the Discover Feed.

    Given that Microsoft Bing has had a similar option for some time, one can’t help but wonder if Google is intentionally taking a page from its smaller rival.

