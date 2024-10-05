Google Tests Verified Blue Checkmarks In Search Results

Google is trying out a new search feature, showing some users a blue checkmark next to verified companies, much like social media platforms.

One of the biggest cybersecurity issues is users going to untrusted websites that look like the real things. Google is experimenting with a new feature that could take some of the guesswork out of web browsing, identifying trusted websites with a blue checkmark.

Not all users are seeing the new feature, as the company is still trying it out.

“We regularly experiment with features that help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online, and we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google,” Google spokesperson Molly Shaheen told The Verge.

Some of The Verge’s writers were able to see the blue checkmark, although it disappeared when they logged into a different Google account. So far, we at WPN have not seen the label in any testing.

While there’s no guarantee Google will move forward and deploy the feature, it certainly holds promise to address a major issue when browsing the web.