Google Takes Aim at AWS With AlloyDB for PostgreSQL

Google has unveiled AlloyDB for PostgreSQL and taken aim at industry leader AWS and its Aurora PostgreSQL service.

PostreSQL is an advanced database that offers many advantages over other options, including object support, security, concurrency, and performance. As such, it is often the preferred choice for enterprise and mission-critical applications. Google is now offering a “preview of AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, a fully-managed, PostgreSQL-compatible database service.”

According to Andi Gutmans, Google Cloud GM and VP of Engineering for Databases, AlloyDB is 4X faster than traditional PostgreSQL for transactional workloads, and up to 100 times faster at analytical queries. Gutmans says AlloyDB is twice as fast at transactional workloads than Amazon’s Aurora PosgreSQL service.

“AlloyDB is the next major milestone in our journey to support customers’ heterogeneous migrations,” Gutmans writes. “For example, we recently added Oracle-to-PostgreSQL schema conversion and data replication capabilities to our Database Migration Service, while our new Database Migration Program helps you accelerate your move to the cloud with tooling and incentive funding.”

AlloyDB’s core “is an intelligent, database-optimized storage service built specifically for PostgreSQL.” The service uses the same building blocks that Google uses for its own services, disaggregating compute and storage. The service also includes embed AI/ML, along with automatic data tiering.

Google’s customers already seem pleased with the performance gains they’re experiencing from AlloyDB.

“We have been so delighted to try out the new AlloyDB for PostgreSQL service. With AlloyDB, we have significantly increased throughput, with no application changes to our PostgreSQL workloads. And since it’s a managed service, our teams can spend less time on database operations, and more time on value added tasks.”—Sofian Hadiwijaya, CTO and Co-Founder, Warung Pintar

Google is currently in third place in the cloud market, but services like this could help it make up significant ground.

Customers can try out AlloyDB for PostgreSQL here.