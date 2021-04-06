Google Switching from Oracle Finance Software to SAP

Google is reportedly switching from Oracle finance software to SAP, with the move occurring in the next few weeks.

Google made the announcement in an email to employees, seen by CNBC. The move doesn’t appear to be related to Google’s Supreme Court win over Oracle earlier Monday. Nonetheless, there is no love lost between the two companies.

As CNBC points out, Oracle refused to certify its software for Google Cloud for years, costing Google business as some companies were hesitant to use a cloud solution that didn’t have Oracle’s blessing. In response, Google started focusing on SAP deployment with its cloud offerings, rather than Oracle.

That relationship appears to be advancing to the software Google uses in-house, with it adopting SAP’s financial software and migrating away from Oracle.